Florence County deputies looking for missing Effingham woman

Sylvia Ann Brooks

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are looking for the public's assistance to locate a missing woman.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Cherry Johnson Road, Effingham, was last seen early Sunday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say tey believe she left the home on foot.

Brooks stands about 5'5" tall, weight about 200 pounds and, according to family members, has autism, hypertension and diabetes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McKnight is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the "P3 Tips" app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

