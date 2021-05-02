Florence County deputies make arrest in Johnsonville slaying

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a slaying in Johnsonville Saturday.

Deputies arrested and charged Jaylin Thompkins, 22, of 219 E. Pine St., Johnsonville with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompkins is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any additional information about the case in which Thompkins was charged.

The slaying is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Johnsonville Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The victim of the incident’s identity hasn’t yet been released by the coroner’s office.