Florence County deputies make Interstate 95 heroin bust
Florence County deputies make Interstate 95 heroin bust

Heroin Bust

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a Massachusetts man and charged him with trafficking heroin.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a Massachusetts man and charged him with trafficking heroin.

Deputies assigned to the narcotics and criminal enforcement unit stopped a south-bound vehicle on Interstate 95 near the TV Road interchange, according to a release from the agency.

A search of the vehicle "found the driver, German Rolon-Davila to be in possession of a trafficking quantity of heroin," according to the release.

Rolon-Davila, 30, of 5 Capital Road, Apt. 7, Milford, is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center, according to the center's Website.

