FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot Thursday evening on McCrea Terrace in Tara Village.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting about 6 p.m. and arrived to find a victim, according to a release from the agency.

The victim has been transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening-injuries, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.