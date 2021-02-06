Florence County deputies search Florence motel room, car and arrest two

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday searched a Florence motel room and arrested two people.
Deputies assigned to the narcotics and criminal enforcement unit served a search warrant at a motel located at 3783 West Palmetto Street and, as a result, arrested Kenyatta Demageon McNeil Stuckey, 31, of Hartless Court, Timmonsville, on one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine base, according to a release from the agency.
While deputies were there searching the room they "noticed a suspicious vehicle" in th earea and obtained consent of the driver to search it.
As a result of the search deputies arrested Isaac Christopher Cockfield, 23, of Crystal Lane, Lake City, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.