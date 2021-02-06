 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County deputies search Florence motel room, car and arrest two
0 comments

Florence County deputies search Florence motel room, car and arrest two

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday searched a Florence motel room and arrested two people.

Deputies assigned to the narcotics and criminal enforcement unit served a search warrant at a motel located at 3783 West Palmetto Street and, as a result, arrested Kenyatta Demageon McNeil Stuckey, 31, of Hartless Court, Timmonsville, on one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine base, according to a release from the agency.

While deputies were there searching the room they "noticed a suspicious vehicle" in th earea and obtained consent of the driver to search it.

As a result of the search deputies arrested Isaac Christopher Cockfield, 23, of Crystal Lane, Lake City, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert