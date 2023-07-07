LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a Lake City man who is wanted on a charge of kidnapping in connection with an incident that took place Thursday in the 900 block of U.S. 52 in Lake City.

Kenneth Demonte Graham Jr., 28, of 418 Cameron Road, was the subject of a manhunt Thursday in the area of S.C. 341 an Cameron Road near Lake City, according to a release from the agency.

Sheriff's office investigators say Graham should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached.

He is currently free on $2,773 bond connected with an April 21 arrest on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and driving under suspension.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 498 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.