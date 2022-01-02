Florence County deputies search for missing vulnerable adult

Turner was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at that time. She stands about 5' 2" inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She may be associated with a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with SC tag MYN-223.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be entitled to a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.