Florence County deputies search for missing vulnerable adult
Florence County deputies search for missing vulnerable adult

Elma Brayboy Turner

OLANTA, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing vulnerable adult.

Elma Brayboy Turner, age 79 of Lake City, SC was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 117 Bingham Avenue, Olanta.

Turner was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at that time. She stands about 5' 2" inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She may be associated with a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with SC tag MYN-223.

According to family members, Turner suffers from dementia, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be entitled to a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

