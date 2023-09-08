FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County man has been charged with trafficking marijuana after a Thursday search of his East National Cemetery Road residence turned up about 100 pounds of pot.

Michael McKenzie, 24, of 207 E. National Cemetery Road, was arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the agency.

"A search warrant issued for a residence on East National Cemetery Road in Florence resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana. McKenzie is alleged to have had the marijuana in his possession as well as an AR pistol (5.56 cal.) which was reported stolen out of Florence County. SLED assisted in this investigation," according to the release.

McKenzie remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The investigation that lead to the arrest continues, according to the release.