JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two Johnsonville residents were arrested Tuesday after Florence County sheriff's deputies, acting on citizen complaints and Crime Stoppers tips, served a search warrant at a South Deerfield Road residence.
Brandon Moore, 40, and Ashley Nicole Poole, 37, both of 753 South Deerfield Road, were arrested after the search turned up methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Moore is charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Poole is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
As of Wednesday afternoon both remained in the Florence County Detention Center pending their first appearance and bond hearing before a Florence County magistrate.
"More and more, we are seeing that people are fed up with the drug activity in their neighborhoods and the violence that always follows," Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said. "And this case is an example of the community letting us know what they are seeing so that we can investigate. I urge citizens to contact us with their concerns. We are in this together."