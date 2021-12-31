 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies searching for missing Pamplico man
breaking

Florence County deputies searching for missing Pamplico man

Trent John Smith

Trent John Smith

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Pamplico man.

Trent John Smith, 42, of Cox Road, Pamplico, was last seen at his residence about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"Smith was wearing a black polo shirt and grey jogging pants. He left the residence in a 2006 dark grey Ford Edge bearing SC license plate TBL-615. He may also have with him a white female bulldog wearing a mint green collar which answers to the name 'Lulu,'" according to the release.

Smith is approximately 5' 8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff's office's free app for iPhone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

