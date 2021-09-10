 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies seek assistance in Thursday evening shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a late Thursday evening shooting in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at 7:47 p.m. to a reported shooting at 319 South Fifth Street and, upon arrival, found a victim who was transported to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

Anyone with information regarding the fight is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for for a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the fight.

