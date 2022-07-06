 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County deputies seek help in vehicle-theft investigation

Person of Interest

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to identify this person.

 Florence County Sheriff's Office Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigator are asking for the public's assistance to locate a person of interest in a vehicle theft investigation.

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators said the person in question may have information regarding several vehicle thefts which took place around July 1 in the Olanta area of Florence County.

Anyone with information regarding the person is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

