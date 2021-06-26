 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies seek help to locate missing teen
Florence County deputies seek help to locate missing teen

Kiersten Russel

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teen reported missing from her Hickory Grove home.

Kiersten Russel, 13, was last seen at her home about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

She was last known to be wearing a black Carolina hoodie, black leggings with a flower pattern and glasses with purple frames. Russel has a nose piercing, stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 118 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff's office. 

She is not thought to be in imminent danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Russel is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a crime.

