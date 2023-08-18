FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and vulnerable adult.

Kenneth Jones, Jr., 77, was last seen at the Park Inn motel on West Lucas Street in Florence. According to family members, Jones suffers from advanced dementia and may driving a grey 2019 Dodge Caravan bearing SC license tag TXE 899 with a magnet on the back hatch which states “Love your world.”

Jones was last known to be wearing tan colored short pants and an unknown colored shirt. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with blue eyes, grey beard, a bald spot on the left side of his head with a large scar and a moose tattoo on the upper left arm.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Jones is asked to call Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80174 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for Apple or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.