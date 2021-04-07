Florence County deputies seek three to question in Tuesday double slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate three people they want to talk to in connection with the slaying of two motorists on US 76 near Alligator Road.

Malik Askins and Lydia Thompson died Tuesday afternoon when multiple rounds were fire into the car in which they were traveling, according to a release from the agency. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Wednesday morning released the victims' identities.

The three sought by investigators are Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 27, of 760 Third Street, Timmonsville; Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, of 225 Milk Street, Timmonsville and Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, of 854 Cow Pasture Road, Lake City, according to the release.

All three have outstanding felony warrants.

Taylor is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Boone is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. McFadden is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.