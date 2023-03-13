FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff’s deputies Monday seized about $300,000 worth of marijuana — about 100 pounds — and arrested a California man following a traffic stop near the 164 mile marker north bound on Interstate 95.

The traffic stop was initiated as a result of a moving violation, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Hongzhou Yu, age 34, of E. Herring Avenue, West Covina, California with trafficking in marijuana, according to the release. As of Monday evening he remained in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.