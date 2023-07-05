FLORENCE, S.C. -- A traffic stop at midnight June 30 netted Florence County sheriff's deputies six kilograms of cocaine and about $200,000 cash.

Deputies assigned to the agency's Criminal Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop on a black Jeep for speeding near Interstate 95 northbound mile marker 163, according to the sheriff's office.

"Following an encounter with the driver, deputies developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle," according to a media advisory.

The vehicle searched turned up a "trap" — an electronically controlled hidden compartment — that had the cocaine and about $191,878 in U.S. currency, according to the advisory.

Deputies arrested Keisy Estibet Peguero, 35, of 1490 Zs Spur Drive, Miami, and Jose Argenis Hernandez-Severino, 28, of 307 East 101 Street, Apt. 5A, New York and charged them win one count each of trafficking cocaine, according to the release.

Both are free on $100,000 bond each.