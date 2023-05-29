Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested two people and seized a gun and drugs following a traffic stop at the 140 mile marker west bound on Interstate 20.

Deputies initially made the stop for a moving violation, developed a suspicion of criminal activity and then obtained permission to search the vehicle from the driver, Toby Marice Clanton, according to a release from the agency.

The search turned up baggies that contained multi-colored tablets which field tested positive for methamphetamine and possibly fentanyl as well as a plastic bag that contained multi-colored star shaped cereal like items which also field tested positive for methamphetamine and possibly fentanyl, according to the release.

The search also turned up a handgun which was located between the center console and passenger seat.

Charles Lerrell Jackson, 45, of 637 Garibaldi Street SW, Atlanta, was arrested and is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Clanton, 46, of 225 68th Street N., Birmingham, Ala., is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both remain in custody at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.