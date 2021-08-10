 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies seize pot, cash and gun in search
Florence County deputies seize pot, cash and gun in search

Sheriff's Office Search Warrant

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Monday seized 20 pounds of marijuana, cash and a handgun reported stolen as a result of serving a search warrant.

 Florence County Sheriff's Office Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Monday seized 20 pounds of marijuana, cash and a handgun reported stolen as a result of serving a search warrant.

Deputies served the warrant at 2164 Broad Drive and, according to investigators, seized the marijuana and handgun along with marijuana edibles and $15,000 cash, according to a release from the agency.

Deputies arrested Bruce Terrance Redden, 42, of 1010 Layton Street, Florence, and charged him with trafficking marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol, according to the release.

Deputies also arrested Shireen Kinyana Johnson, 26, of 2430 Floyd Road, Shallotte, N.C., and charged her with trafficking marijuana.

Both are in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

