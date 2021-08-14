Florence County deputies seize pot off bus

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday night seized drugs and a gun that were discovered on a commercial bus at a Lucas Street travel plaza.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m. deputies assigned to the patrol division noticed the odor of marijuana that had just arrived at the Pilot Travel Plaza at 2015 West Lucas Street, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Deputies obtained permission from the driver of the bus to allow a narcotics detecting canine to conduct a free air sniff and the canine alerted to to the odor of narcotics on a large black suitcase," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident.

A search of the bag turned up 20 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and in a separate bag deputies located a handgun with multiple magazines, according to the release.

Nobody on the bus claimed ownership of either bag, which were then transported to the sheriff's office.