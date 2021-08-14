 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies seize pot off bus
Florence County deputies seize pot off bus

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday night seized 20 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, a handgun and several magazines found on board a commercial bus at the Pilot Travel Plaza on West Lucas Street in Florence.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday night seized drugs and a gun that were discovered on a commercial bus at a Lucas Street travel plaza.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m. deputies assigned to the patrol division noticed the odor of marijuana that had just arrived at the Pilot Travel Plaza at 2015 West Lucas Street, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies obtained permission from the driver of the bus to allow a narcotics detecting canine to conduct a free air sniff and the canine alerted to to the odor of narcotics on a large black suitcase," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident.

A search of the bag turned up 20 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and in a separate bag deputies located a handgun with multiple magazines, according to the release.

Nobody on the bus claimed ownership of either bag, which were then transported to the sheriff's office.

