Florence County deputies seize two kilograms of cocaine
Florence County deputies seize two kilograms of cocaine

Drug Seizure

Three California residents were arrested and charged with trafficking almost a quarter of a million dollars' worth of cocaine following a Florence County Sheriff's Office traffic stop Monday on Interstate 95 near TV Road.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three California residents were arrested and charged with trafficking almost a quarter of a million dollars' worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 95 near TV Road.

After Florence County sheriff's deputies assigned to the agency's Criminal Enforcement Unit made the stop for a moving violation they obtained permission to search the car and found two kilograms of cocaine and large amount of U.S. currency, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Gene Autry Haley 111, 29, of Murrieta, Taylor Lynn Bardwell of San Jacinto and Aaron Joseph Mata, 23, of Hemet. All three remain in the Florence County Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.

If convicted on the charge each could face 25-30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

The cocaine's street value, according to the sheriff's office, is $230,000.

