Florence County deputies serve search warrant, seize pill mills

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County sheriff's deputies shut down a Florence pill mill Thursday when they served a search warrant at a Wax Wing Drive residence, according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday deputies served a search warrant at 1176 Wax Wing Drive and found what appeared to them to be a "major pill manufacturing operation in addition to other illegal narcotics," according to a media advisory from the sheriff's office.

"Multiple commercial grade pill presses, large quantity of pills believed to be Ecstasy and other illegal narcotics were located" as a result of the search, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the advisory.

As a result of the search deputies arrested Michael Douglas Gotleib, 26, of the residence and charged him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the advisory.

Because of the possibility some of the substances at the residence might have been fentanyl, which can be toxic in small amounts, SLED investigators and the SLED Clandestine Laboratory Response Unit assisted in processing the scene, as did Florence County EMS medics, Florence County Emergency Management. Windy Hill and City of Florence firefighters.