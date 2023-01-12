 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County deputies serve search warrants, arrest pair on drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County narcotics investigators arrested two people on drug charges Wednesday after a search at 3024 TV Road in northern Florence County.

Leroy Williams Jr., 56, of 431 East Glendale Drive, Florence, and Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Ashley Street, Hartsville, were booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Williams and Lemacks are each charged with one count of trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies served the search warrant and found heroin and marijuana, according to the release.

Williams was free on $25,000 bond while Lemacks remained in custody in lieu of $25,000 bond.

