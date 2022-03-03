 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County deputies serve warrant, arrest two, seize drugs, guns and cash
Florence County deputies serve warrant, arrest two, seize drugs, guns and cash

Drugs, guns and cash seized Wednesday by investigators who searched a Lake City residence.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTOS

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.

Jamie Lanard Cooper, 41, of 207 Wilcox Street, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Daivd Myers Jr., 60, of 324 Montague Street, is charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the release.

Deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics burean executed the search warrant at Cooper's residence and found, as a result of the search, 22 pounds of marijuana, 132 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 226 pressed fentanyl pills, 205 grams of methamphetamine pills, percocet and oxycodone pills, two handguns and "a large sum of US currency," according to the release.

The two men remain in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

