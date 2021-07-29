 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies server Coward search warrant; seize drugs, cash and guns
Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning seized cash, drugs and firearms as part of an operation to serve a search warrant.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

COWARD, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning seized cash, drugs and firearms as part of an operation to serve a search warrant.

The agency's narcotics investigators, backed by SWAT team members, executed a search warrant at 3071 Bay Lane, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies seized illegal narcotics that included crack cocaine, cocaine, cash "believed to be derived form the sale of illegal narcotics" and guns, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Christopher Dakota Smith at the scene and charged him with distribution of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of cocaine, according to the release.

As of Thursday afternoon Smith, 34, of 3071 Bay Lane, Coward, remained in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

