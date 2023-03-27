FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Sunday morning traffic stop on a commercial bus on Lucas Street in Florence left Florence County deputies with 20.3 pounds of cocaine that nobody admitted to owning.

Deputies made the stop on the bus and used a narcotics K-9 deputy to do a free-air sniff around the bus and the dog indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from a bag in the lower luggage compartment, according to a release from the agency.

A search of the suspect bag turned up the eight-brick contents which have a street value of about $600,000, according to the release.

Deputies interviewed the passengers but nobody admitted to being the bag's owner.

The cocaine was seized and the investigation continues.