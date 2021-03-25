 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies stop car with drugs, cash on board
Florence County deputies stop car with drugs, cash on board

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested a motorist on Interstate 95 after he was found to be in possession of both drugs and cash.

Deputies with the agency's narcotics and criminal enforcement effort pulled ofer Elvis De Los Santos, 39, of Kingsbridge Terrace, Bronx, New York for a moving violation, according to a release from the agency.

Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered approximately 48 grams of marijuana and approximately $27,930 in U.S. currency. Santos was charged with Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Marijuana.

Santos was charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

He was released on $1,061 personal recognizance bond.

