FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office will step up traffic enforcement this month as part of Operation Southern Shield 2020.
“Recently, we have noticed a trend of higher speeds on Florence County roadways resulting in more speed related crashes involving injuries and death,” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said through a Wednesday press release. “Participating with (South Carolina Department of Public Safety) in this state wide operation is consistent with our mission to make our roadways as safe as possible and reduce traffic fatalities. At all times, but especially during Operation Southern Shield, please cooperate by observing the speed laws and wear your seat belt. The life you save may be your own, or someone you love.”
The operation will start Sunday and conclude July 25.
During the operation deputies will keep an eye on enforcing speed and seat belt laws, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.