Florence County Deputy flown from crash scene after Irby Street pursuit

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County sheriff's deputy was flown to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash into a tree during a pursuit.

The deputy stopped a vehicle on South Irby Street for a moving violation and, as the deputy approached the car, the driver fled, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

"The deputy pursued the vehicle in a southerly direction on South Irby Street until the deputy lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and struck a tree," Nunn wrote.

Howe Springs firefighters worked for two hours to extricate the deputy.

The deputy's name and condition were not available.

Nunn said there was no contact between the cruiser and the fleeing driver's vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT Team is investigating the crash, Nunn said.