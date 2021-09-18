Florence County Detention Center announces eight COVID cases

EFFINGHAM, S.C. − The Florence County Detention Center made it almost 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic before a case found its way in on Sept. 6.
That is according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He spoke to the issue after claims surfaced on social media and after the Morning News received two anonymous letters on the matter.
Those letters touched on the inmates being locked down, not allowed to make calls, fed cold food, denied showers and living in cells that are not frequently cleaned.
“We take these things very seriously,” Nunn said. “Obviously the extent of some of comments and suppositions and accusations are wildly exaggerated and untrue.”
There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, and they’re limited to one of the jail’s housing units, Nunn said.
“In March 2020 we implemented a coronavirus protocol to screen and quarantine inmates to keep the virus out of the detention center. This protocol consisted of temperature checks, COVID screening questionnaires, social tracing and 10-day quarantine before going back to a housing unit,” Nunn said.
“These were all recommendations by the CDC and other experts in this field. Detention center employees were subjected to the same protocols.”
This policy applies to both types of inmates at the detention center − the ones who may be there several days and then bond out and those who may be there for a while.
“The average length of stay in the Florence County Detention Center is a day and a half,” Nunn said. “There is a constant inflow and outflow of people coming through this facility. We try to quarantine new inmates, especially those who appear they’ll be here for some time, for 10 days before sending them back to the housing unit.
“From March of 2020 to September 2021, about 18 months during the teeth of the pandemic, we did not have a single inmate test positive for the virus. This is a remarkable achievement. All the credit goes to our detention center officers, staff and administration.”
That all stopped Sept. 6, when an inmate who had been at the center for 12 days and who was taken to a Florence area hospital for a matter unrelated to COVID tested positive at the hospital for the virus, Nunn said.
“We were immediately notified and immediately began a medical quarantine of that housing unit,” Nunn said. “We started monitoring the other inmates for symptoms.
“On Friday, Sept. 10, we tested every inmate in that housing unit − that’s 72 inmates. Seven additional inmates in the housing unit tested positive. No additional inmates are being admitted to that unit at this time. That unit is on quarantine and medical isolation to keep from spreading it to other inmates.
“Daily each inmate is brought out individually for phone calls, video visits and showers. After each inmate utilizes these facilities, the showers, the telephones and the kiosks are cleaned and sanitized before other inmates use it. We recognize the importance of those things as well as the safety.
“Cells are being cleaned as often as possible while inmates are out for showering.”
Meals − cold ones since the initial positive test − are being served to reduce the threat of contamination.
Hot meals resumed Wednesday, Nunn said.
Each inmate in the unit will be monitored for symptoms.
“This unit will remain on quarantine until Sept. 20, when all inmates will be tested again,” Nunn said.
“To date, no additional inmates have been transported to the hospital for a COVID related matter,” he said
The center has made vaccines available to inmates.
The vaccine was offered in the spring and again in August and will be offered every two weeks moving forward, Nunn said.
“We have taken the risk of coronavirus in our facility very seriously,” he said.
“To have only eight positive cases in the last 18 months and to have those in the last week is a remarkable achievement. Since the beginning of the pandemic, through the present, our inmates are statistically less likely to contract the coronavirus in our facility than they are in the general public.”