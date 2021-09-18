Florence County Detention Center announces eight COVID cases

This policy applies to both types of inmates at the detention center − the ones who may be there several days and then bond out and those who may be there for a while.

“The average length of stay in the Florence County Detention Center is a day and a half,” Nunn said. “There is a constant inflow and outflow of people coming through this facility. We try to quarantine new inmates, especially those who appear they’ll be here for some time, for 10 days before sending them back to the housing unit.

“From March of 2020 to September 2021, about 18 months during the teeth of the pandemic, we did not have a single inmate test positive for the virus. This is a remarkable achievement. All the credit goes to our detention center officers, staff and administration.”

That all stopped Sept. 6, when an inmate who had been at the center for 12 days and who was taken to a Florence area hospital for a matter unrelated to COVID tested positive at the hospital for the virus, Nunn said.

“We were immediately notified and immediately began a medical quarantine of that housing unit,” Nunn said. “We started monitoring the other inmates for symptoms.