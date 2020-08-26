 Skip to main content
Florence County Detention Center employee fired, arrested following SLED investigation
EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A nurse at the Florence County Detention Center has been fired and arrested following a State Law Enforcement Division investigation.

Felicia Wilson, 38, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday morning and has been charged by the State Law Enforcement Division with one count of furnishing contraband to an inmate. 

Wilson faces a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000, imprisonment of a term between one and 10 years, or both if she is convicted of the crime. 

She was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond Wednesday morning. 

 Wilson was also fired from her position as a registered nurse by the sheriff's office on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. 

The investigation was requested by Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes after sheriff's investigators received information of possible wrongdoing by a detention center employee. 

She is the fourth employee of the sheriff's office to be investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division. The others are former Sheriff Kenney Boone and former Lt. Mark Edward Fuleihan, and  Sgt. Christopher Todd Ard. 

Wilson

Felicia Ann Wilson has been arrested following a State Law Enforcement Division investigation.

 Contributed Photo
