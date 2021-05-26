Florence County drug investigation ends in four arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday wrapped up an undercover narcotics investigation when they served a search warrant and arrested four people.
Investigators with the agency's narcotics bureau searched the motel at 2690 David McLeod Boulevard and found fentanyl tablets, marijuana, firearms, ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia, according to a release from the agency.
Deputies arrested and charged John Tyler Haselden-Dubose with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana whit intent to distribute, according to the release.
Deputies arrested and charged Charles William Book with possession of marijuana, according to the release.
Depties arrested John Garrett Book and Samantha Lee with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, according to the release.
All four remain in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.