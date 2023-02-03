FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Election Commission and the county's two main political parties — Democrats and Republicans — have launched an initiative to educate and inform voters about how elections work and maybe take care of some community service as well.

The Community Collaborative Initiative is primarily an education initiative, said Julian Young, director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board.

"I know that as our jobs entail a 12-month period we not only do elections but we're out to educate the community and the residents in voter registration," Young said. "We have two strong parties here, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, and we have good relationships with one another. I thought why not bring together the leadership of both parties in a collaborative effort to create an opportunity in the community to find ways to work together with no political agenda whatsoever. Just elbow grease, elbow to elbow in the community. Not just encouraging voter participation but looking at specific needs in our community in which we serve."

Young said he and his deputy director, Bertha Scott, talk about initiatives the office is involved in, which include such things as voter education and food drives and the two thought that service could be taken to a higher level.

The two parties leaders —- Isaac Wilson for the Democratic Party and Mike Page for the Republican Party — liked the idea.

"We all have something very in common. Our children are here. I want what the truth and what's the best. It's kind of hard to be angry at someone when you're looking them in the face," Page said.

A closer relationship between the leadership of the parties, and the party members, will be a good thing should there ever be a problem with an election, Page said.

"I'm in the computer business and understand you have problems with equipment," Page said.

"I think we can agree we want free and easy elections. When the public looks to us and we're standing together we can go one step forward, and say we're all together," Wilson said. "These things are being done fair and right. Or residents can look at us and say they're doing a fine job and nothing is being done wrong there."

Page said Florence County elections are more complicated than he thinks many people know.

"The average person in Florence County doesn't understand we have 63 voting precincts and about 600 people who man these precincts," Page said. "If we can understand how the process works and work together, if there is a real problem, someone sees something they don't understand if, we communicate well and work together well we can solve problem."

"In African American communities we talk about voter suppression a lot but sometimes it's that we don't have some of these rules down pat. Just having that education and being of one accord and say, hey, I know what he's saying is right and what he's saying is true and I've been there and we're working together to alleviate those issues."

"One of the things that's great about it is that we're both fighting for communities — making sure our communities are healthy and that they have their needs," Wilson said. "That's not a Republican or Democrat thing. I think we can all gather around that. My full support here is behind Julian and Bertha."

Page said raising the profile of the election commission office in the community would also be a great thing.

"I'm surprised how many people don't know this building is here at the end of Third Loop," Page said.

During a meeting last fall, Young said participants kicked around the idea of high school voter registration as the first initiative to tackle.

"How can we get in and get these young people thinking about registering to vote at 17 so we can mail them an official card on their 18th birthday and get them thinking early? We kind of left it at that," Young said.

"Florence County is growing very fast. We work students now," Scott said of election workers. "We're making them understand why they're working. We have to tell them this is what you're doing to put people in positions that can help everybody, not one particular person. We have to do that, even with the new candidates, they have to come here and have a class with us."

The power is in the school, the children," Scott said.

"It's kinda new and we're going to forward with it," Page said. "Anything that's going to help our elections and help Florence County, I think it's great."

"Same here, my leadership team has definitely bought in, they attended the first meeting I couldn't attend. Anything that's making our elections safe and fair I don't think there's a problem," Wilson said.