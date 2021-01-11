Florence County election office now open for voting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office is open for business once again.
David Alford, director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, confirmed Monday afternoon that the office had reopened for absentee voting in the two Florence City Council primary elections scheduled for Jan. 26.
The two elections are for the Democratic nomination in the City Council District 1 race and the Republican nomination in the city council district 3 race.
A special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.
Five candidates − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running in the Democratic District 1 primary.
The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.
A special election in District 3 was called when Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to fill the remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election.
Four candidates are running in the Jan. 26 Republican primary are Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.
There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the primary will be the general election winner of the seat.
Alford added that four people had cast in-person absentee ballots since the office reopened on Monday. Alford said a total of 19 people overall have cast in-person absentee ballots in the race.
The office closed on New Years Eve following a positive COVID-19 test by someone at the office.
In person absentee balloting will continue until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.