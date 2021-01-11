Florence County election office now open for voting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office is open for business once again.

David Alford, director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, confirmed Monday afternoon that the office had reopened for absentee voting in the two Florence City Council primary elections scheduled for Jan. 26.

The two elections are for the Democratic nomination in the City Council District 1 race and the Republican nomination in the city council district 3 race.

A special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.

Five candidates − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running in the Democratic District 1 primary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.