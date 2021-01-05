 Skip to main content
Florence County election office to open for in person absentee voting as soon as possible
Florence County election office to open for in person absentee voting as soon as possible

Florence Election Commission

The Florence County Election Commission is located at 219 Third Loop Road.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County election director David Alford said that as soon as he gets enough staff with negative test results, he plans to reopen the election office for in person absentee balloting for two Florence City Council special elections.  

Alford said Tuesday morning by phone that his staff was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30. He added that the person was one of a few women who were helping out in the office.

He said that some of his staff went to work on Thursday before they learned that the person had tested positive for the virus. Once Alford learned of the positive test, he immediately closed the office and asked his staff to quarantine for five days, beginning on Friday. 

The closure of the office came at the beginning of in-person absentee balloting for the two open Florence City Council seats. 

A special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor. 

Five candidates − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running in the Democratic primary. 

The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

A special election in District 3 was called when Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to fill remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election. 

Four candidates are running in the Jan. 26 Republican primary: Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.  

The quarantine period will end on Wednesday.

But, in order to open the office back up, Alford said he needs to have at least four staff members with negative tests results from tests that were taken after the quarantine protocol began. 

Alford said he had taken his test Monday at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and that he was hopeful that he would receive his results sometime Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday. 

He called the process of getting a COVID-19 test, a very simple process. Alford also said that he had the county cleaning crew sanitize the office on Monday. 

Alford added that the office is still accepting requests for an application to vote absentee via mail. A person wishing to request an application can do so on the state election commission website, SCVotes.gov, or by emailing Alford at dalford@florenceco.org

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

