Florence County election office to open for in person absentee voting as soon as possible

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County election director David Alford said that as soon as he gets enough staff with negative test results, he plans to reopen the election office for in person absentee balloting for two Florence City Council special elections.

Alford said Tuesday morning by phone that his staff was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30. He added that the person was one of a few women who were helping out in the office.

He said that some of his staff went to work on Thursday before they learned that the person had tested positive for the virus. Once Alford learned of the positive test, he immediately closed the office and asked his staff to quarantine for five days, beginning on Friday.

The closure of the office came at the beginning of in-person absentee balloting for the two open Florence City Council seats.

A special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.

Five candidates − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running in the Democratic primary.