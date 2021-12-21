Florence County Emergency Management unveils new app

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County Emergency Management has its own smartphone application to connect the agency with county residents and visitors during emergencies.

The application is called Florence County EMA. It provides emergency notifications and updates pertaining to weather, traffic, hazards, and emergencies.

It features various county resources, and the ability to create emergency plans that can be shared with family and friends. The application also provides the capability to send out push notifications, which is an added resource in communicating with the public in times of emergency.

It links to the department’s social media page and provides access to all new and past notifications and alerts from the agency, as well as the National Weather Service. The application also has a built-in link component that will allow residents to self-report information about property damage from flooding, storms and high winds.

It is available for download free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Florence County EMA.”