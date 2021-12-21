 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Florence County Emergency Management unveils new app
0 Comments

Florence County Emergency Management unveils new app

  • 0
EMD App

Florence County Emergency Management Division unveiled its new smartphone app Tuesday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County Emergency Management has its own smartphone application to connect the agency with county residents and visitors during emergencies. 

The application is called  Florence County EMA. It provides emergency notifications and updates pertaining to weather, traffic, hazards, and emergencies.

It features various county resources, and the ability to create emergency plans that can be shared with family and friends. The application also provides the capability to send out push notifications, which is an added resource in communicating with the public in times of emergency.

It links to the department’s social media page and provides access to all new and past notifications and alerts from the agency, as well as the National Weather Service. The application also has a built-in link component that will allow residents to self-report information about property damage from flooding, storms and high winds. 

It is available for download free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Florence County EMA.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert