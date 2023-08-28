FLORENCE, S.C. — An unknown hacker stole data from the company Florence County EMS uses to collect payments, and some of that data included Florence patient information, the company announced last week.

EMS Management and Consultants, usually called EMS|MC, uses a third-party online tool called MOVEit Transfer to securely transmit patient information. On May 30, a hacker accessed the tool and potentially stole patient’s names, dates of transport, social security numbers, dates of birth, encounter or transport numbers, billing codes and other information related to the ambulance transport.

“As far as Florence County, none of our infrastructure was touched. Nothing that we actually work with” said Florence County EMS Director Barrott Dowdy. “We just use EMS|MC, which a lot of other agencies also use.”

The county has been contracting with EMS|MC since 2017 to collect payments for its EMS department, according to Dowdy. He said that, to his knowledge, this data breach is the first time anything like this has happened.

On May 31 and in June, the company that makes the MOVEit Transfer tool, Progress Software Corp., announced that the tool had been compromised. After fixing the tool on their end, EMS|MC “promptly” launched an investigation using outside cybersecurity specialists to see if its data was impacted, the news release said.

The hack of the MOVEit Transfer tool made national headlines in the last few months because it also exposed the data of multinational corporations and federal agencies.

AP reported in June that the Russian ransomware syndicate Cl0p was behind the MOVEit data breach, but EMS|MC said it is unknown who accessed its files.

“While EMS|MC is unaware of any misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with steps they may take to help protect their information should they feel it is necessary to do so,” the news release says. “EMS|MC and its customers encourage potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits for unusual activity.”

The company has already mailed out letters to people who may have been impacted by this breach.

More information about the breach and steps people can take to avoid identity theft can be found at www.emsbilling.com/notice or by calling (833) 318-2801 and using reference code B100189.

EMC|MC did not respond to a request for the number of Florence County patients impacted by the breach.