Florence County extends Rusty Smith's contract by one year
Florence County extends Rusty Smith's contract by one year

Rusty Smith

Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. addresses the Capital Project Sales Tax III Commission. 

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council split 6-2 Thursday in approving County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.'s one-year contact extension.  

The contract was extended from Nov. 16, 2021, to Nov. 16, 2022. The council members voting no were Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Kent C. Caudle. 

Smith said he was proud to have the support of the council and to be able to work to benefit the people of Florence County. He said he appreciated the support as the county continued to work for the reimposition of a penny sales tax and toward further economic development. 

The extension was added to the agenda by Councilmen Jason M. Springs and Waymon Mumford. 

Mumford said a couple of council members wanted to add the item to the agenda. He added that the process was similar to previous contract extensions for Smith. He also mentioned the continuity of county operations. 

Springs said he had not had any conversations about the extension. He said that he wanted to extend Smith's contract to provide continuity for the county and its employees during the COVID-19 crisis, the hiring of a new finance director, and the potential reimplementation of a penny sales tax.

He added that if Smith's contract got to the point where less than one year remained, the county would essentially be telling Smith that it was not going to renew his contract. 

Thursday, prior to the vote, Caudle made a motion to refer the contract extension to the committee on administration and finance. 

Caudle said he had no problem with an extension of Smith's contract but felt that the county should have followed its previous practice of handling the matter through the administration and finance committee. 

His motion failed for lack of a second. 

The council then voted.

Dorriety said he enjoyed working with Smith and felt Smith was doing a good job but added that he felt that Smith's extension should be decided when two new members of the council take office in January. 

Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV, Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby and Councilmen Roger Poston and joined Springs, Mumford, and Al Bradley in voting yes for the extension. 

Other Action Taken by Florence County Council

>> Approved third and final reading of ordinances that amend the county's zoning code related to nuisances, amending a joint county industrial park agreement with Marion County to include property owned by DMA Holdings, and approving fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements for four solar projects and incorporating those properties into a joint county industrial park with Darlington County.

>> Approved on second reading an ordinance amending diminishing the utility area served by Lake City and adding some of that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities.

>> Held first reading of ordinances rezoning a property in Timmonsville from commercial to residential, rezoning properties in Effingham, authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Horseshoe Falls, and authorizing an agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative. 

>> Approved resolutions honoring Next Is Now and authorizing the fee in lieu of tax agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative.

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $60,000 from Council District 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.) road maintenance fee funds for the resurfacing of Troon Drive.

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $20,000 from Council District 7 (Waymon Mumford) infrastructure funding to assist Quinby with its community center. 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $17,500 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) to provide requested road stone for the worst parts of Wheeler Road. 

>> Approved the allocation of expenditure of up to $2,250 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) road maintenance fee funds for three loads of road stone for East Shirley Road. 

>> Declared six vehicles and various office furniture as surplus property.

>> Approved the Workforce Innovation Act local plan for the Pee Dee Local Development Area. 

>> Approved the recommendation of the city to reappoint Chappel Jones to the Memorial Stadium Commission, approved the re-appointment of David P. Milligan to the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse representing District 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.), and approved the appointment of Larry Hill to the Senior Center Commission. 

>> Appointed Caudle to serve on the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. 

