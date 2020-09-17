Florence County extends Rusty Smith's contract by one year

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council split 6-2 Thursday in approving County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.'s one-year contact extension.

The contract was extended from Nov. 16, 2021, to Nov. 16, 2022. The council members voting no were Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Kent C. Caudle.

Smith said he was proud to have the support of the council and to be able to work to benefit the people of Florence County. He said he appreciated the support as the county continued to work for the reimposition of a penny sales tax and toward further economic development.

The extension was added to the agenda by Councilmen Jason M. Springs and Waymon Mumford.

Mumford said a couple of council members wanted to add the item to the agenda. He added that the process was similar to previous contract extensions for Smith. He also mentioned the continuity of county operations.

Springs said he had not had any conversations about the extension. He said that he wanted to extend Smith's contract to provide continuity for the county and its employees during the COVID-19 crisis, the hiring of a new finance director, and the potential reimplementation of a penny sales tax.