Florence County has 243 different ballot styles

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County has 243 ballot styles for the Nov. 3 general election.
David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission executive director, recently provided the Morning News a sample of each absentee ballot that a portion of the registered voters in Florence County could cast.
In total, there are 243 ballot styles across 63 precincts in the county.
"We have roughly 240 different ballot styles," Alford said as he spoke to to the congregation of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church by Zoom. "Some of our precincts have one ballot style, some of our precincts have 8-10 ballot styles because of different voting lines."
Several Florence County races cross precinct lines, meaning that portions of a precinct may vote in different races. Each different races adds a ballot style to a precinct.
For example, several precincts contain portions of the city of Florence, meaning that those residents in the city can vote in the mayoral and city council races. Those residents in that precinct who are not in the city cannot vote in those races.
Another example is the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees. There is at least one instance in which two people living across the street from each other may cast their ballots in different school board races.
Each time a race is added or subtracted from a ballot, this creates another ballot style.
McAllister Mill has the most ballot styles with 10. That precinct votes at the McAllister Mill Road Fire Station.
South Florence No. 1 (the Florence County Public Service Building), Lake City No. 3 (J.P. Truluck Elementary School), and Savannah Grove (Savannah Grove Baptist Church) each have nine.
Five precincts, Back Swamp (Rush Academy), Friendfield (Hebron Baptist Church), Pamplico No. 2 (the town complex), Quinby (Rush Academy), and Timmonsville No. 1 (Timmonsville Educational Center), have one ballot style.
"Some of our precincts are really really, it's not cut up in logical matters — let's put it that way," Alford said.
The number of ballot styles only loosely correlates with the number of voters registered in each precinct.
For example, McAllister Mill has 662 registered voters and 10 ballot styles. Salem has 454 registered voters and seven ballot styles.
On on the other side, Timmonsville No. 1 has 1,490 residents but one ballot style. And Ebenezer No. 1 (Lambs Chapel Church) has two ballot styles and 3,690 registered voters.
There is also a difference in the number of registered voters at each precinct. With the exceptions of Johnsonville and Lake City, generally, the trends is that the further northwest in the county, the higher the number of registered voters and the further southeast in the county, the lower the number of registered voters.
The largest precincts in the county are Savannah Grove with 3,895 voters, Ebenezer No. 1 with 3,690 voters, West Florence No. 1 (West Florence High School) with 3,090 voters, and South Florence No. 1 with 3,030 registered voters.
The smallest precincts are Prospect (Prospect-Vox Fire Station 2) with 325 registered voters and Leo (South Lynches Fire Station 5) with 341 registered voters.
The Morning News recently combined this information to develop a chart showing the number of registered voters per ballot style.
Five of the six precincts with the highest number of registered voters per ballot style are all located in the southern central portion of the county. Those precincts are Salem (Salem Free Will Baptist Church), McAllister Mill, Cowards No. 1 (J.C. Lynch Elementary School), High Hill (High Hill Church of God), and Scranton (town hall).
The other top six precinct is Prospect which is farther to the east near Johnsonville.
All of the these precincts are near the borders of county council districts, state Senate districts, and congressional districts. There are also various school board geographic districts in Florence District 3.
Three of the four precincts with the lowest number of registered voters per ballot style are located near each other in west Florence.
Those are Ebenezer No. 1, Timmonsville No. 1 (Timmonsville Educational Center), and Delmae No 1 (Delmae Elementary School).
Timmonsville No. 1 includes areas north and east of the town.
The other precinct is Coles Cross Roads (Leatherman Senior Center).
There are no congressional or state Senate boundaries near any of these precincts. The ballot styles available are state House and city-based.
The locations of precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.
