Florence County has 243 different ballot styles

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County has 243 ballot styles for the Nov. 3 general election.

David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission executive director, recently provided the Morning News a sample of each absentee ballot that a portion of the registered voters in Florence County could cast.

In total, there are 243 ballot styles across 63 precincts in the county.

"We have roughly 240 different ballot styles," Alford said as he spoke to to the congregation of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church by Zoom. "Some of our precincts have one ballot style, some of our precincts have 8-10 ballot styles because of different voting lines."

Several Florence County races cross precinct lines, meaning that portions of a precinct may vote in different races. Each different races adds a ballot style to a precinct.

For example, several precincts contain portions of the city of Florence, meaning that those residents in the city can vote in the mayoral and city council races. Those residents in that precinct who are not in the city cannot vote in those races.