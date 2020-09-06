Florence County home damaged by Sunday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County home was heavily damaged by an early Sunday morning fire.
West Florence firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Belmont Circle at 6:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof, according to a release issued by the agency.
Firefighters were eventually able to control and extinguish the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the release.
West Florence responded a dozen firefighters, two engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck and were assisted at the scene by firefighters with Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department and Darlington County Fire District.
They were also assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The fire is under investigation by the sheriff's office, according to the release.
