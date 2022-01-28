Florence County home damaged in Friday afternoon fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Windy Hill and Florence firefighters Friday afternoon were able to get a quick stop on a house fire -- and prevent extensive damage to the home -- in the 1100 block of East Old Marion Highway.

Windy Hill firefighters responded about 1:45 p.m. and were asssited at the scene by mutual aid from the City of Florence.

Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the cause of the fire was undetermined but not suspicious.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Quinby Police assisted at the scene.