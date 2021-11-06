Florence County home destroyed by Saturday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Tara Village home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
Howe Springs firefighters went to the house on Leigh Lane about 2:30 a.m. and found that fire had engulfed the interior. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
The occupants were able to safely escape the fire.
Howe Springs sent four engines, a tanker, a ladder and command staff and was assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence County sheriff's deputies.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.
