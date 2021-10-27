 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County inmate found dead in cell Wednesday
0 Comments

Florence County inmate found dead in cell Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A Florence County Detention Center inmate was found dead in a cell Wednesday.

Detention center officers found the inmate unresponsive in the cell and immediately started "life saving measures" and called Florence County EMS, according to a  the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, though, was pronounced dead by the Florence County Coroner's Office.

"Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye has asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation," Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

Nunn said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken would release the inmate's identity after the family was notified.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert