Florence County inmate found dead in cell Wednesday

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A Florence County Detention Center inmate was found dead in a cell Wednesday.
Detention center officers found the inmate unresponsive in the cell and immediately started "life saving measures" and called Florence County EMS, according to a the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate, though, was pronounced dead by the Florence County Coroner's Office.
"Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye has asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation," Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.
Nunn said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken would release the inmate's identity after the family was notified.