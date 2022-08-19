 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County investigators charge Florence man in Timmonsville slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies have charged a Florence man with murder in connection with the bludgeoning death of Jasper McKithen, 62, of Timmonsville.

McKithen was found dead Tuesday in his residence at 1714 Timmons Road. Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of 4132 East National Cemetery Road, is charged with one count of murder. According to the Florence County Detention Center's website, he is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle — a charge upon which a Florence County magistrate set a $10,000 bond.

"Jenkins is alleged to have struck the victim about his head, neck and side with a hammer that caused the death of the victim," Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan wrote in a media advisory.  "Jenkins was caught in the victim’s vehicle (Tuesday) and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit."

Jenkins will have his bond hearing on the murder charge at a future date before a circuit court judge.

