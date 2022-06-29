 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County investigators seek help to ID person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation.

On June 25 a person was robbed at gun point, forced to surrender the keys to a 2009 white Ford F-150 pickup as well as the PIN to a credit card, according to a release from the agency.

The person was not injured in the incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

