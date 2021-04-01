Florence County investigators seek person in Timmonsville shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate someone who may have important information on the March 25, 2020, death of Shawn "Whip" Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville.
A pedestrian found Gibson on East Byrd Street about 1:20 a.m. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.
Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for Semori Seven McKnight, 25, or 2513 South Robeson Avenue, Florence.
Investigators said "McKnight may have valuable information regarding the incident," according to a release from the agency.
McKnight is about 5'9" tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, according to the release.