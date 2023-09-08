GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- A Florence County juvenile has been arrested in connection with a Friday bomb threat made against Andrews High School.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office investigators were able to trace the call to the teen who made it, who confessed when interviewed about it, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

"The juvenile will be charged with three counts of disturbing schools and three counts of conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device," according to the release.

The juvenile will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and transported to Columbia pending the juvenile's initial hearing.

"Georgetown County Sheriff's Office thanks the school district and fellow law enforcement agencies who helped bring this investigation to a quick resolution," the agency said through the release.