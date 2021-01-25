Florence County, Lake City, Williamsburg County mutual aid agreements help put five men in jail

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Five men are behind bars following three reports of shots fired Sunday night.

Danny Brown, the interim police chief of Lake City, told the assembled media that officers had been called to one part of the city for shots fired reports. Brown said that the officers arrived at the first location, investigated and left.

Once they left, more shots were fired, Brown said. He added that again officers arrived and investigated. But once they left, more shots began to ring out into the night.

The third incident, Brown said, happened just outside of the city limits on Airport Circle. But, this time, officers were nearby waiting and called in the report.

Once the officers called it in, the shooters fled into Williamsburg County, apparently hoping that crossing a jurisdictional boundary would allow them to go free.

But this was not to be.

Lake City, Florence County and Williamsburg County recently signed a mutual aid agreement that allowed officers to keep chasing until they were able to stop the car.

