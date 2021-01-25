Florence County, Lake City, Williamsburg County mutual aid agreements help put five men in jail

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Five men are behind bars following three reports of shots fired Sunday night.
Danny Brown, the interim police chief of Lake City, told the assembled media that officers had been called to one part of the city for shots fired reports. Brown said that the officers arrived at the first location, investigated and left.
Once they left, more shots were fired, Brown said. He added that again officers arrived and investigated. But once they left, more shots began to ring out into the night.
The third incident, Brown said, happened just outside of the city limits on Airport Circle. But, this time, officers were nearby waiting and called in the report.
Once the officers called it in, the shooters fled into Williamsburg County, apparently hoping that crossing a jurisdictional boundary would allow them to go free.
But this was not to be.
Lake City, Florence County and Williamsburg County recently signed a mutual aid agreement that allowed officers to keep chasing until they were able to stop the car.
Five men − Dawson Alexander Black, 22; Carlos Lamar Burroughs, 27; Maleek Simone Fulton, 24; Lindon Shay James Harrison, 26; and Demarion Oshay Johnson, 32 − were arrested. Officers also found several guns and bullets, a quantity of what appeared to be marijuana, baggies with a powdery white substance and scales.
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner and Brown all praised the benefits of the agreement during the news conference held Monday evening in the council chambers of the Lake City Administrative Complex.
Gardner said criminals thinking the boundary lines meant something were sorely mistaken.
Joye added that he was working to sign similar aid agreements with other departments in Florence County and with other sheriff's offices.
Joye declined to comment on whether he believes the shooting incidents were gang-related. He said the case was under investigation.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson and Administrator Stephany Snowden also spoke at the news conference.
Anderson would add that the shooting is particularly hard on seniors. He said that they deserved to be able to go to bed at night and sleep without worrying about a stray bullet.
Snowden encouraged parents to take a more active role in the lives of their children and that parents should know where their children are at 5 a.m. in the morning.