Florence County lands Cheney Brothers distribution center

"We are extremely excited to be selected as the location for Cheney Brothers’ new facility. We have no doubt that this premier organization will see success in Florence and continue their rapid growth history," Pearce said.

The company is set to build a 400,000 square foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility that will include over 45 loading docks, a Cheney Express and exquisite culinary kitchen. The facility will be located between the former Monster Building and the Clarios (former Johnson Controls) plant on Alex Lee Boulevard.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

Cheney Brothers is the latest company to announce the establishment or expansion of operations in the area around the I-95 and SC 327 interchange.

Marlboro Development Team, the economic development arm of the jointly managed Marlboro and Pee Dee Electric Cooperatives, recently expanded the Pee Dee Commerce City industrial park west across S.C. 327 to include 174 additional acres. The development team is also expected to complete construction of a 117,180-square-foot class A industrial speculative development in the new part of the park by the fourth quarter of the year.