Florence County lands Cheney Brothers distribution center

FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and SC 327 has secured another company.
Cheney Brothers announced plans to invest $66 million to open a distribution center in the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park that will create 280 jobs.
Cheney Brothers is a family owned and operated company. It is a broadline food distributor, meaning the distribution center will carry several thousand products to serve the company's clients.
CEO and Board Chairman Byron Russell said the company's market share continues to grow across the southeast region and it was important to meet the increased demand in the Palmetto State.
"Florence was the logical choice to locate the new facility, considering the great access and the superior interstate system of transportation," Russell said in a news release announcing the establishment of operations. "The city, county and state have been very supportive and easy to work with throughout the process.”
Florence is located at the intersection of I-95 and I-20 which provide access to the eastern seaboard and most of the southeast. The industrial park is located two exits north of the interstates' interchange.
Gov. Henry McMaster said the state has a rich culinary heritage and the thriving food distribution industry helps the tradition continue to grow.
"We welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County, and we look forward to a successful partnership," McMaster added.
Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey III said the state continues to show it is the right place to do business, especially for companies looking to move products to customers.
“Our state continues to see its distribution and logistics sector grow, and today’s announcement by Cheney Brothers is another indication of that success," Lightsey said.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the county was excited to welcome the company.
“Distribution companies continue to recognize the strong logistical and supply chain advantages to locating in Florence County, namely Florence County’s location at the intersection of I-95 and I-20," Dorriety said. "The creation of 280 new jobs by Cheney Brothers will yield a positive impact in our community.”
Florence County Economic Development Partnership Chairman, Joe “Rocky” Pearce said the county had proven its dedication to grow economically. He added the announcement marks an important milestone in the history of the city and county.
"We are extremely excited to be selected as the location for Cheney Brothers’ new facility. We have no doubt that this premier organization will see success in Florence and continue their rapid growth history," Pearce said.
The company is set to build a 400,000 square foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility that will include over 45 loading docks, a Cheney Express and exquisite culinary kitchen. The facility will be located between the former Monster Building and the Clarios (former Johnson Controls) plant on Alex Lee Boulevard.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.
Cheney Brothers is the latest company to announce the establishment or expansion of operations in the area around the I-95 and SC 327 interchange.
Marlboro Development Team, the economic development arm of the jointly managed Marlboro and Pee Dee Electric Cooperatives, recently expanded the Pee Dee Commerce City industrial park west across S.C. 327 to include 174 additional acres. The development team is also expected to complete construction of a 117,180-square-foot class A industrial speculative development in the new part of the park by the fourth quarter of the year.
Also, Niagara Bottling and Innovative Construction recently located in the eastern half of the industrial park. Performance Food Group and Ruiz Foods recently announced expansions of their operations in the eastern half of the park.
A Buc-EEs and other as yet unknown development are under construction across I-95 from the eastern half of the park. And Pee Dee Electric is moving its headquarters just down Pocket Road from the Buc-EEs.
Individuals interested in joining the Cheney Brothers team should visit the company’s website, cheneybrothers.com.